Artisans Invited To Apply For Festival Of Trees Showcase

Township crafters and artists have until noon on November 19 to submit their applications for the 47th Annual Festival of Trees to showcase their tree-decorating artistry at the Environmental Education Center in Basking Ridge.

More than 40 trees featuring themes chosen by the decorators will fill the EEC’s large open rooms as local musicians play visitors through the exhibition. The Festival of Trees is also an official location for Toys for Tots, the annual collection of holiday presents for children in need.

The EEC is accepting no more than 50 applications on a first-come, first-served basis. The applications are open to individuals, organizations, and businesses and those slots will fill up quickly so decorators are encouraged to apply as soon as they can.

The display will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 5 to Sunday, Dec. 28, but is closed on Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of the holiday. The EEC is located at 190 Lord Stirling Road, Basking Ridge.

Applications are available on our website and should be submitted by email at cwood@scparks.org.

For more information about the Festival of Trees, contact the Environmental education Center at 908-722-1200, or email at cwood@scparks.org.

