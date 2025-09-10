Area Students Named Semifinalists In National Merit Scholarship Program

Four students in local schools were among the more than 16,000 semifinalists in the 71st National Merit Scholarship Program announced September 10 by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

The high school seniors will compete for 6,930 scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered in the Spring of 2026.

Local student semifinalists are:

Adwita Jagannathan from Central Jersey College Prep Charter School

Siddharth Balijepalli and Nitya Kathiravan from Rutgers Preparatory School

Mahek Khan from Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition, according to a press release about the program.

About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately

half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title, according to the release.

