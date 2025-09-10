Annual Leaf Collection Program Set To Begin

The Township will once again run its annual curbside leaf collection program starting the last week of October, and running through the end of December.

Leaves only can be placed in 30-gallon biodegradable paper bags available at home improvement stores. Leaves should be placed at curbside by 7 a.m. on the Monday of the week scheduled for pickups.

Pickup will occur on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays.

The pickup schedule is:

For Zone 1: Weeks of November 3, November 17, December 1, December 8.

For Zone 2: Weeks of October 27, November 10, November 24, December 8.

The zone map can be seen here.

Another option is composting leaves in your yard. For comprehensive guidance, contact Rutgers Cooperative Extension and request Fact Sheet 074, Backyard Leaf Composting, and Fact Sheet 117, Using Leaf Compost. Learn more at https://njaes.rutgers.edu/ or call 732-932-9306.

Residents can also drop off any biodegradable brown paper bag of leaves at the Convenience Center at School Avenue and Berry Street. For more information, click here.

