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‘An Evening With The Washingtons’ Set For Hageman Barn

March 19, 2026 Community Building, Franklin 250, General News

Tickets are on sale for a special immersive event starring re-enactors portraying George and Martha Washington.

Sponsored by The Meadows Foundation and Franklin 250, “George & Martha: A Cocktail Affair” is designed to bring visitors face‑to‑face with the nation’s first First Couple in a warm, engaging, and historically rich setting.

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RECEIVES HONOR – Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan was recently named to the national 2026 “250 …

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