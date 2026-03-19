‘An Evening With The Washingtons’ Set For Hageman Barn

Sponsored by The Meadows Foundation and Franklin 250, “George & Martha: A Cocktail Affair” is designed to bring visitors face‑to‑face with the nation’s first First Couple in a warm, engaging, and historically rich setting.

Tickets are on sale for a special immersive event starring re-enactors portraying George and Martha Washington.

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