Affordable Housing Ordinances Introduced By Township Council

A handful of ordinances related to the Township’s Affordable Housing Plan were introduced at the January 13 Township Council meeting.

The ordinances would create four inclusionary zones and a redevelopment zone in different areas of the township to allow for the affordable housing developments.

The Township has received state approval for its plan to provide for 659 affordable housing units between now and 2035, also known as their Round 4 obligation.

The ordinances introduced are:

4489-26, which creates inclusionary zone MFIZ-4 and provides for the construction of a 260-unit apartment building at 315 Davidson Avenue, with 130 units set aside for affordable housing.

4490-26, which creates inclusionary zone MFIZ-2 and provides for the conversion of a 5-story office building into a 200-unit apartment building, 100 of which will be affordable housing.

4491-26, which creates inclusionary zone MFIZ-1 and provides for the conversion of an extended stay hotel at 260 Davidson Avenue into 142 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units, all of which will be affordable housing.

4492-26, which creates inclusionary zone MFIZ-5 and provides for the construction of apartment buildings, each of which can hold up to 100 units, and 50 percent of which will be affordable housing.

4493-26, which designates 606-610 Franklin Boulevard as an “Area in Need of Redevelopment,” and provides for its redevelopment into 120 units of affordable senior housing.

The public hearing and final adoption on the ordinances is set for the Council’s February 10 meeting.

