Warriors On The Academic Move

Ankita Chatterjee of Franklin Park was among more than 1,700 undergraduate and graduate students recently awarded degrees at Adelphi University, including those who completed degree requirements in December 2021 and May 2022. Chatterjee earned a Master of Science in Biology.

Harvinder Kaur, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Nearly 600 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the spring 2022 semester at Saint Peter’s University by being named to the Dean’s List. Local students were: Gleneice Jones, Jada Ancion, Joshua Frison, and Daryl Banks, all of Somerset.

Kristina Casisa, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, has graduated with a BA in PSYC3 as of May 2022. She also was named to the Honors List for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

More than 2,500 students were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Kean University. The following students from Somerset made the list: Kaitlin Collins, a junior majoring in Physical Education and Health – Teacher Education P-12; Anacarolina Costa, a senior majoring in Management – Human Resources Management; Janiah Fladger a junior majoring in Public Health; Nelson Hardwick III, a junior majoring in Management – General Business; Jessica Holmgren, a senior majoring in Management – General Business; Brandon Johnson, a sophomore majoring in Computer Science; Bethany Lawrence, a senior majoring in Fine Arts – Teacher Certification P-12; Aaron Lesik, a junior majoring in Management – Supply Chain and Information Management; Abdul-Qayyum Matthews, a freshman; Constantina Merino-Zamora, a junior majoring in Spanish – Teacher Education P-12; Heidy Montes, a sophomore majoring in Speech-Language-Hearing Sciences; Tommy Mourad, a senior majoring in Finance; Eleanor Proctor, a sophomore majoring in Elementary Education – K-6 with Teacher of Students with Disabilities Endorsement; Daniel Rodriguez, a junior majoring in Fine Arts; Shanna Sladowsky, a senior majoring in Early Childhood Education – P-3 with Teacher of Students with Disabilities Endorsement, and Solenni Torres Estevez, a junior majoring in Elementary Education – Billingual. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.45 or higher and successfully complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are Somerset residents: Gibson Campbell class of 2024, Riya Lahiri class of 2025, and Chidilim Menakaya class of 2023. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Montclair State University congratulates undergraduate students who completed their academic degrees in May 2022. Local graduates include: Jasmine Way, Shaniece Jordan , Carollyn Scotto Di Frego, Emma Richter, Sierra Schiff , Jenika Fleurant, JennyKate Boardman, Aminata Coundoul, and Gavin Grandison, all of Somerset, Jordan Fraser and Shayna Davis-Albert, both of Franklin Park.

Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.50 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no incomplete grades for that semester. The following students on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List reside in municipalities represented in your publication’s coverage area: Zaid Abuhuzeima, Aaron Bidlack, Michael Campbell, Jordyn Cherry, Yogithasiri Chevva, Aminata Coundoul, Jermit Gunning, Kaila Houghton, Mayrelin Inoa Diaz, Kevin Millman, William Omolo, Emma Richter, Laury Rodriguez, Sierra Schiff, Carollyn Scotto Di Frego, Corey Smith, Didi Solano Abarca, Sanah Waters, and Jasmine Way, all of Somerset.

In Commencement exercises on May 21, 2019, FDU conferred more than 2,400 degrees, ranging from associates to doctorates, on graduates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Local graduates include: Kristopher Bremer, Sykeema Bell, and Erik Latini, all of Somerset, and Jungwon Devone of Franklin Park.

Several local students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester: Jack Scapp and Madison Hegedus, both of Somerset.



