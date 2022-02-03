Warriors On The Academic Move

Somerset resident Katherine Sour has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Sour is a communication studies major.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Fall 2021 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements. The following local students awarded Dean’s List: Jason Abraham; Elizabeth Cheema; Carlie Chukrallah; Jordanne Ebanks; Morgan Frazee; Nicole Kelly; Justin Melgazo; Ashlin Miller; Siya Patel; Rahana Suresh and Kelly Veronsky; all of Somerset; and Kevin Printon of Franklin Park.

Muhlenberg College presented an evening of short plays with subjects ranging from Judas to Joan of Arc, Dec. 2-5. Dozens of students were involved in this production including Madison Whiting of Somerset, who was a student director.