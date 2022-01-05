Warriors On The Academic Move

Shreya Patel, of Somerset, a doctor of pharmacy student in Philadelphia College of Pharmacy at University of the Sciences, received a white coat at a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The white coat ceremony is an annual rite of passage for students in their first professional year (third year) of USciences’ six-year pharmacy program and symbolizes their dedication to the profession of pharmacy and to the care of others. Patel continues on the path to receiving a doctor of pharmacy degree. Donning their white coats, the more than 145 student pharmacists recited the Oath of a Pharmacist, a gesture to reinforce their commitment to working with patients compassionately and to enhancing their health and well-being.

Montclair State University is pleased to welcome the newest members of the Red Hawk family for the Fall 2021 semester: Brandon Primus, Mayrelin Inoa Diaz, Nyaira Milton, Jiawei Zhang, Kenny Smith, Ben Lam, Trenyce Hinds, Jillian/Jill Silva, Jamie Hamilton, Sabrina Ramlogan, Jo Lucev, Jasmin Owusu-Ansah, Leysha Kumah, Shaley Kumah, Kevin Millman, Josh Johnson, Laury Rodriguez, Temisan Omabegho and Yogithasiri Chevva, all of Somerset; Leah Mcqueen, Jide Fadairo and Samari Parker, all of Franklin Park.

New York Institute of Technology is proud to recognize medical students who serve on the College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (NYITCOM) student organizations, including Bi Zhang from Somerset (08873), who is a member of: Student American Osteopathic Academy of Orthopedics.

Ryan Enright of Somerset, N.J., is one of more than 230 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the Fall 2021 semester. Enright, a graduate of Immaculata High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice at The Valley. Enright was a member of the football team.

Purva Patel of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate Venkata Nagarjuna Elisetty of Somerset on completing their Master of Business Administration. The university wishes Venkata Nagarjuna all the best in their future endeavors.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly than 2,300 students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Olivia Panagos, from Somerset, an Early Child (PK-4)/DHH-BSEd major, was one of those named to the list. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the Dean’s List.