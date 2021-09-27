Warriors On The Academic Move

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors is Chidilim Menakaya of Somerset, class of 2023. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Heather Attanasio, a 2017 Franklin High School graduate, graduated from West Virginia University, Magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN), on May 16, 2021. Following a year of missed milestones, celebrations and traditions, West Virginia University’s first in-person commencement ceremony since December 2019 ushered in a renewed sense of optimism for the nearly 4,500 graduates who walked across the stage to receive their diplomas in four ceremonies the weekend of May 15-16. Heather also passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN® exam) in July and is now a licensed registered nurse.

Rahul Ubriani from Somerset was named to the Spring 2021 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology.

Aryanna Medina of Somerset, graduated from Hofstra University in May 2021, earning a Juris Doctor in Law.

The following students completed a degree at Cumberlands this summer: Pruthvi Sai Palusa of Somerset, who earned their Master of Science in Information Technology; Krishnakantha Chalasani of Franklin Park, who earned their Master of Science in Information Technology, and Leela Sri Kalyan Gowtham Yaramolu of Franklin Park, who earned their Master of Science in Information Technology.

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List: Matthew Lewis of Somerset, Philip Tinsley of Somerset, Linda Fasanella of Somerset, and Gabrielle Cristiano of Somerset.

Jonathan Menoutis of Somerset (08873) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 President’s List. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Shellann Worthen of Somerset, N.J., is one of 45 resident assistants (RA) at Lebanon Valley College this academic year. Worthen, a graduate of Union Catholic Reg High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology at The Valley.

Kevin Fahy of Somerset enrolled at Lebanon Valley College as part of its record-setting Class of 2025.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s list: Jason Abraham of Somerset, Corinthian Burton of Somerset, Elizabeth Cheema of Somerset, Carlie Chukrallah of Somerset, Jordanne Ebanks of Franklin Township, Isabella Fiorello of Somerset, Jacqueline Francis of Somerset, Morgan Frazee of Somerset, Kimoni Greene of Somerset, Sarah Hutchinson of Somerset, Nicole Kelly of Somerset, Ashlin Miller of Somerset, Kevin Printon of Franklin Park, Kevin Suresh of Somerset, Rahana Suresh of Somerset, and Kelly Veronsky of Somerset.

Lehigh is thrilled to count Sarah Wilhelm of Somerset among the 80,000+ members of the Lehigh family.



