Two Township 19-Year-Olds Charged With 2019 Murder

Two township 19-year-old men have been charged in connection with the May 2019 murder of another Franklin man near the Franklin Greens apartment complex.

One of the men surrendered at the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office on June 3, while the other was charged the same day at the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, where he was being held on an unrelated charge, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both men were charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon/.

At about 11:05 p.m. May 25, 2019, police responding to a call that a car had crashed into a house on Foxwood Drive found Dominic J. Frederick, 25, unconscious behind the wheel, according to the release.

Officers discovered that Frederick had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

An investigation revealed that Frederick was shot while driving his car, the release said. There were other people in the car who were not injured, according to the release. Their identities are not being released.

A year-long investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department led authorities to the two men, the release said.

Anyone with information relating to the homicide is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



