Two Injured When Car Rear-Ends School Bus

The driver of this car was seriously injured in an accident on Hamilton Street. (Photo: East Franklin Fire Department Facebook page.)

Two people – including a township student – were injured and part of Hamilton Street was shut down early in the morning of October 21 in an accident involving a car and a school bus.

Police said the accident happened at about 5:53 a.m. when a car driven by Sowunmi G. Abimbola, 25, of Hillsborough, rear-ended a school bus driven by Ronald Garcia, 56, of Franklin while Garcia was slowing to turn from Hamilton onto Annapolis Street.

Police said that when officers arrived, Abimbola was trapped in his car, and was in and out of consciousness, suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital – New Brunswick for treatment.

Garcia was not injured, but one of the two students on the bus suffered a cut to his hand, police said. The student refused treatment. The other student weas not injured, police said.

Hamilton Street in that area was closed for several hours while members of the Franklin Township Police Department Traffic Safety Bureau and the Somerset County Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team investigated, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Safety Officer Ryan Ellington #174 of Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at 732-873-5533 Ext 3174.



