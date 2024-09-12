Township Road Resurfacing Projects Status

The Township has released an update on the status for various road resurfacing projects.

Projects that are complete are:

Blackwells Mills Road, and Arden Road area, which includes Shannon Ct., Arden St. Park St. Gary Ct., Laird Terr. and Girard Ave (Easton Ave to Fairmount).

In progress is the Mosher Road area project. Yet to be finished in that project are Barbieri Court, Eden Street and Mettlers Road.

All that remains in the Suydam Road area project is Suydam Road.

The Township has awarded a contract for the Cornelius Way project, which includes Cornelius Way, Gunther Loop, Pucillo Ln., Debow St., Jean Rd., Lenape Dr., Railroad Ave., Virginia Ct., Fort St., Stone Leigh Way, and Elm St.

The contract for New Brunswick Road, from Willow to DeMott, has also been awarded, as has been the Rodgers Avenue area project, which includes Rodgers Ave., Waldorf St., Hunt Rd., Continental Rd., Elmwood St., Holly St., Victor St., and Martin St.

Work on Home, Ambrose, and Dunbar streets is expected to begin in mid-September.



