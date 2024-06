Township Resident Swindled In Bitcoin Gambit

A township resident told police on May 3 that they had been swindled out of more than $107,000.

The person told police that they met the suspect, possibly an Asian woman, on a dating website.

The suspect presented herself a a Bitcoin investor, police said, and was able to convince the township resident to send multiple deposits totaling $107,700 to what turned out to be a fake Bitcoin website.

The investigation is ongoing.





Your Thoughts

comments