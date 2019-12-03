Township Resident, RVCC Professor, Wins Nursing Award

Carol Patterson, 2019 recipient of the New Jersey League for Nursing (NJLN) Nurse Recognition Award, with NJLN President John Lanier. (Photo: Raritan Valley Community College.)

A township resident has been named the 2019 recipient of the New Jersey League for Nursing (NJLN) Nurse Recognition Award.

The award winner, Carol Patterson, is a professor of nursing at Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

Patterson received the honor — which recognizes her continued commitment and contributions to the nursing profession — at the Nurse Recognition Awards Ceremony, held November 1 at the Pines Manor, Edison.

Drawing on the gala’s theme of “Lighting the Way,” NJLN President John Lanier said Patterson has accomplished this through her “dedication and contributions as a role model in nursing education, as a nurse leader and mentor to so many.”

A former president of the New Jersey League for Nursing, Patterson has taught at RVCC for close to 30 years. She has been teaching clinical instruction at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, since 1990. She also has served as a Per Diem Nurse at JFK Medical Center, Brain Trauma Unit.

In 2015 she was appointed by then-Gov. Chris Christie to the New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing. Patterson represented the NJLN on the Center’s board. Patterson also has served on the Community Visiting Nurse Association Board as a board member, vice chair and chairperson.

Patterson received the “Divas and Dons Award” from the Institute for Nursing in 2014. The award honors a New Jersey nurse who makes an extraordinary impact on the nursing profession and the health community, as well as someone who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and has been a positive influence on others.



