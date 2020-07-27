Township Resident Featured In Real Estate Industry Publication

Nick DiMeglio.

Submitted by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS.

Township resident Nicolas DiMeglio, will be featured in the upcoming August 25th edition of Top Agent Magazine, which serves teh real estate industry.

DeMeglio is a Princeton Junction Office sales associate.

“I’m honored to be featured in Top Agent Magazine,” DiMeglio said in a press release. “It’s a testament to my years of experience and the relationships I have created with my customers.”

Candidates for feature stories in Top Agent Magazine are evaluated based upon criteria such as production value, professionalism, industry and community involvement, and social media presence.

Top Agent Magazine is a leading real estate magazine highlighting the accomplishments of the best real estate agents, property managers, mortgage professionals, real estate attorneys, and insurance agents in the industry.

DiMeglio, who has been in the industry for 37 years, owned his own real estate agency prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach in 2007. DiMeglio, ABR, has an extensive background in the New Jersey real estate market, serving Middlesex, Somerset and Mercer Counties. As he details in his profile, DiMeglio specializes in working with referral customers and even estimates his business to be about 90 percent repeat and referral customers.

DiMeglio, a comprehensive real estate resource for his clients, employs an approach based on values and ethics. As he states in the article, “I’m very honest, transparent, and upfront with my clients. I don’t sugarcoat anything. I think that’s why they hire me. I’d rather lose a deal, than do a deal that’s not ethical.”

The award-winning Broker-Associate is a recipient of the Distinguished Realtor Award since 1987, and the Circle of Excellence, President’s Circle and Leading Edge Society awards. His growing team of agents includes his wife Robin, who has been a licensed realtor for sixteen years. Learn more about Nicolas DiMeglio at https://www.foxroach.com/Bio/nicolasdimeglio or contact him at nicolas.dimeglio@foxroach.com or 732–828–9403. Find the full article available August 25th.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to the 2020 REAL Trends 500 report. The company was recently awarded “Real Estate Agency Brand of the Year” and “Highest Ranked in Trust and/Love” in the 32nd annual Harris Poll EquiTrend Study.

With market dominance three times the market share of its nearest competitor, the brokerage completed more than 31,457 transactions in 2019. With over 5,500 sales professionals in more than 75 sales offices across the Tri-State area, the company was recently acknowledged as Number 1, for the fifth year in a row, in the entire national Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network. Through its affiliate, the Trident Group, the company provides one-stop shopping and facilitated services to its clients including mortgage financing, and title, property and casualty insurance.

The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $7.2 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995.



