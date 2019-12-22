Township Native Has Starring Role In ‘Newsies’ Production

Township native Kristen Seggio has a starring role in the White Plains Performing Arts Center’s production of “Newsies.” Photo: White Plains Performing Arts Center.

Township native Kristen Seggio is performing a starring role in the White Plains Performing Arts Center’s Mainstage production of Disney’s “Newsies.”

The show is running through January 12 at the theater, located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains.

“There is so much to love about this show, the music is stunning and makes you feel so good inside,” Seggio said in a press release about the show. “This character of Katherine has a strength that I admire and a heart that is so beautifully open.”

Seggio, a Franklin High School graduate, said the stage is her second home.

“I love the rush I get standing there knowing it’s bringing joy into peoples lives,” she said in the release. “The stage is home for me.”

“Newsies” is based on the 1992 movie and inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, according to the release.

Winner of two Tony Awards, the show features a book by Harvey Fierstein and music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman.

The show will play the White Plains Performing Arts Center Friday, December 27 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, December 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 29 at 2 p.m.; Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, January 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, January 5 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, January 8 at 11 a.m.; Thursday, January 9 at 11 a.m.; Friday, January 10 at 11 a.m.; Saturday, January 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, January 12 at 2 p.m.





Your Thoughts

comments