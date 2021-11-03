Township Man Killed In New Brunswick Shooting

The shooting death of a Franklin man is under investigation by New Brunswick police.

City police responded to Seamen Street and Remsen Avenue on a call reporting a shooting at about about 8:12 p.m. November 2, according to a press release from the NBPD.

Once there, police found township resident Lorenzo Hill Staten, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Staten was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745- 3927.