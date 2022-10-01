Township Man Killed In Knifing, Suspect Arrested At Train Station

A 24-year-old New York man was charged September 29 with murder and related offenses in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old township man.

Police responded to a 12:28 p.m. 9-1-1 call to a Eugene Avenue residence, where they found J’Corey Breedy with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Police and responding EMT personnel initiated life-saving measures and transported Breedy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation led police to the New York man, who knew Breedy, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The man was detained while waiting for a train at the New Brunswick train station, according to the release.

The suspect was found to be carrying a knife and was arrested without incident, the release said.

Officials have not released a motive for the killing.

The suspect was charged with 1st Degree Murder, 3rd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and 4th Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, according to the release. He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail in Somerville pending a detention hearing, according to the release.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and Investigator’s from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to conduct the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



