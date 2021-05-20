Township Man Killed In Freak Accident While Walking On South Middlebush Road

A 38-year-old Franklin Park man was struck by a car and killed on South Middlebush Road on May 19 after the car’s driver suffered a medical emergency, law enforcement officials said.

The man, Harishbha Patel, was walking along the road’s shoulder near Old Vliet Road at about 5:40 p.m. when the 40-year-old driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla suffered a medical emergency, resulting in the car hitting him, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Responding police initiated life-saving measures until emergency medical service personnel responded and took Patel to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The driver, who was not identified other than to say that he was also a township resident, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The accident is being investigated by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Jose Jaime of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at 732-873-5533 extension 3143 or jose.jaime@franklinnj.gov.



