Township Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A 32-year-old Somerset man remains in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, on several charges, including attempted murder.

The man was charged July 27 after allegedly trying to stab a man on Easton Avenue.

Police said the incident began in the evening of July 22 when the two men were involved in an altercation at an unnamed Easton Avenue gas station.

Police said the suspect put his hands on the victim, prompting the victim to shove him away. The suspect then ran to his car, police said, to retrieve a knife.

Police said the suspect attempted to attack the victim as the victim was driving out of the gas station. The suspect then jumped in his car, and followed the victim to the traffic light at DeMott Lane, where he pulled up alongside the victim’s car and again attempted to stab him.

The victim then drove himself to a local hospital for treatment. Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. on July 23 about the victim and his injuries.

Police said the victim sustained wounds to his hands and biceps as a result of fending off the attack.

Police arrested the suspect on July 27 in the township. He was charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder, 3rd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and 4th Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, police said.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.