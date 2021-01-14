Township Doctor Charged In Sexual Assault Case

A township-based doctor faces two sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged January 12 incident, police said.

The 64-year-old doctor, who lives in Belle Mead, was charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and 4th Degree Sexual Contact, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said the victim reported that she was assaulted by the doctor during a medical examination, according to the release.

The doctor is being lodged in the Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a detention hearing, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit Detective Kutepow at (908) 231-7100. All calls will be kept confidential or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



