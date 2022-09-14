Township Council Votes On 38 More Potential Cannabis Businesses

Retail Cannabis Application Sites

Another 38 applicants for cannabis businesses were certified as having met Township regulations at the September 14 Township Council meeting.

Of that total, 34 of the applications are for retail business licenses and four are for cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor licenses.

The applications are before the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission for final approval. It’s not known yet how many of those applications will be approved.

The affirmative vote means that the applicants can set up their businesses – if approved by the CRC – at their intended locations.

This is the third such vote taken by the Council this year. In June, the Council voted affirmatively for 14 applicants for cultivator, processing, manufacturing and distributor licenses, and in July, the Council did so for three more applicants in the same categories.

That brings to 21 the number of businesses that want to open cultivator, processing, manufacturing or distribution operations in the township, with 38 wanting to open retail stores here.

The latest vote was not without some controversy. Two members of the public asked that the resolutions on the cannabis business applications be pulled from the agenda for further discussion and to ensure that the businesses would include some local residents, and Township Councilwoman Kimberly Francois (D-At Large) expressed some concern over the location of some potential retail locations.

Francois said she was concerned that the retail sites may be too close to the Franklin Township Youth Center on Lewis Street.

Township Councilman Carl Wright (D-Ward 4) was not pleased with the location of some of the potential retail sites, either.

“I didn’t like it then; I don’t like it now,” he said. “But it’s in a retail zone, you can’t stop it.”

The Council in May 2021 approved the sale of recreational marijuana in retail zones, and has given its support to the other five types of cannabis licenses.

Cultivator, Manufacturer, Wholesaler and Distributor Application Sites

Councilman James Vassanella (D-Ward 5) said that the opportunity exists for the Council to review its previous approvals for the siting of cannabis businesses.

“Nobody knows … how many licenses the state will actually allow, because you only have a few dozen towns that are allowing it,” he said. “The time that we approved the ordinance, I believe the clock started ticking, we have three to five years where we can go back and amend some of the ordinances as we see how the process unfolds.”

In the end, Francois voted “no” on both resolutions, while Wright abstained.

The retail business applications were:

Franklin Cure Room to be located at 147 Pierce Street

Motherland Cannabis to be located at 900 Easton Avenue

Green Zone to be located at 847 Hamilton Street

Saya to be located at 715 Somerset Street

Silver Leaf Wellness to be located at 1743 Route 27

Got Your Six NJ to be located at 4437 Route 27

Project Green Leaf to be located at 900 Easton Avenue

POTUS to be located at 612 Hamilton Street

Floro Franklin to be located at 695 Hamilton Street

CRN NJ to be located at 729 Somerset Street

High Almighty Cannabis to be located at 3175 Route 27

Honeyleaf NJ to be located at 550 Hamilton Street

Good as NJ to be located at 120 Cedar Grove Lane

Fader Farms to be located at 120 Cedar Grove Lane

Goldfinch Wellness to be located at 829 Hamilton Street

To the Moon to be located at 612 Hamilton Street

Zentugo of Franklin Park to be located at 3175 Route 27

Indakure to be located at 1483 Route 27

Soulful Harvest to be located at 781 Hamilton Street

Weedstalk to be located at 646 Hamilton Street

Dheri Asset to be located at 695 Hamilton Street

Kanabliss to be located at 855 Hamilton Street

Leaf Haus to be located at 900 Easton Avenue

Wee Shop to be located at 657 Hamilton Street

Somerset Green to be located at 720 Hamilton Street

Candid Wellness to be located at 675 Route 27

Bridge City Collective to be located at 655 Hamilton Street

Rugonwild to be located at 2051 Route 27

Arbory 1 to be located at 1165 Route 27

Raritan Valley Wellness to be located at 788 Hamilton Street

Unity Road to be located at 441 Elizabeth Avenue

Green Home Developer to be located at 3017 Route 27

Hound Town 543 to be located at 543 Somerset Street

Unity to be located at 1075 Easton Avenue

The cultivator, manufacturer, wholesaler and Distributor applications were: