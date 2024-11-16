Township Council Purchases Water-Related Services

Two contracts totaling $628,893 were approved by the Township Council at its November 12 meeting.

The contracts are related to water services along Route 27.

The largest of the two, for $567,950, was awarded to JA Neary Excavating of Hillsborough for “water services replacement” along Route 27.

The second contract, for $60,943, was awarded to DeSantis Construction of Somerset to repair a trench connected to the Route 27 Main Line Patching Kingston Extension Project. According to the resolution, the original contractor on the project refused to repair the problem.





