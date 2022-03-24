Township Council Approves Hamilton Street Board Budget

The Hamilton Street Special Improvement District’s $53,222 budget for 2022 was approved by the Township Council at its March 22 meeting.

The budget is usually funded by a special assessment on property owners in the Hamilton Street Business District, but this year the Hamilton Street Advisory Board decided to use surplus and not impose an assessment.

The Hamilton Street Business District runs roughly from Franklin Boulevard to the New Brunswick border.

The largest chunk of the budget, $28,500, is earmarked for marketing.

Within that section, $17,500 has been set aside for flag poles, $4,500 for support of the Week of the People celebration, $3,000 for support of the annual Halloween celebration, $2,500 for support of the Juneteenth celebration, and $1,000 for the holiday window contest.

Another $10,000 is the stipend for Advisory Board Executive Director Vince Dominach, and $500 has been allocated for legal advertising.

The Advisory Board, whose voting members are comprised of business and residential property owners in the HSBD, as well as a township resident, reviews proposed redevelopment projects for the District and develops marketing plans to promote its businesses.



