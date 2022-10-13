Quantcast

Township Council Acts On Ordinances

Ordinances creating a mid-block crosswalk and banning parking on one side of a township road saw Township Council action at the October 11 meeting.

The Council approved on second reading an ordinance that creates a mid-block crosswalk on Rutgers Boulevard, near Schoolhouse Road.

The Council also introduced on first reading an ordinance banning parking on the south side of Memorial Drive.

A public hearing on the parking ordinance is set to be heard at the Council’s October 25 meeting.

