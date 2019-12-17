Township 4-Year-Old Credited With Saving Her Mother’s Life

A 4-year-old township girl is being credited with saving her mother’s life on December 6, after the woman had collapsed in their home.

Police Dispatchers Julie Kozo and Olivia Klein received a 9-1-1 call at 7:45 a.m. from a little girl who turned out to be Isla Glaser, a Bartle Road resident, who told them that her mother had fallen down and needed help, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

FTPD officers Frank Mahon and Michael Casey arrived at the house to find the doors locked, according to the release. They were, however, able to speak to Isla through the front door.

The officers told Isla to drag a chair to the door and stand on it to be able to reach the doorknob and unlock it, which she did, according to the release.

When they entered the house, the officers found Isla’s mother, Haley, lying unconscious on the floor, the release said.

The officers and medical personnel tended to Isla’s mother while she made breakfast for her 4 1/2- and twin 1-year-old siblings, all the while reassuring them that “mommy was going to be OK,” according to the release.

Haley Glaser was taken to a local hospital, where she underwent four days of treatment, the release said.

“She is now home and recovering,” according to the release. “If not for the swift and sure actions of Isla, this could have had a very different outcome.”

The FTPD officers and dispatchers plan to visit Isla at her home to commend her for a job well-done, according to the release.





Your Thoughts

comments