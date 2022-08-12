Three Armed Robberies In A Week Under Investigation

Three armed robberies of township businesses in a week are under investigation by local and county authorities.

Armed robberies occurred on August 6, 9 and 10, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Undisclosed amounts of cash were taken in two of the robberies, according to the release. There was no cash taken in the third, the release said.

Township police responded to a 5:14 a.m. report of a robbery at a Cottontail Lane hotel on August 6, according to the release.

A hotel employee told police that a man described as being Black, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white mask, brandishing a black handgun, approached him and demanded that he lay on the floor.

After demanding cash from the register, the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone, according to the release.

The second robbery call was lodged at about 12:23 a.m. August 9 from a Hamilton Street convenience store, according to the press release.

Police said the victim reported that a man described as being Black and in his late teens or early 20s entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

The victim told police that he was able to distract the suspect and knock down the cash register, preventing the robber from taking any money.

The man left the store empty handed, the release said.

A 9-1-1 call reporting a robbery was placed from a Franklin Boulevard gas station on August 10, according to the release.

The victim told police that they were robbed by two men, described as being Black and their late teens.

One of the two, described as approximately 5’7″, with a thin build and wearing a hoodie and a white mask pointed a black handgun at the victim, according to the release.

The victim was ordered to open the cash register while the second man, described as being 5’5″ and wearing all black and a face mask, reached into the cash drawer and removed an undisclosed amount of money.

The robberies are being investigated by Franklin Township Police Department detectives and Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, who are looking into whether the robberies are related.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



