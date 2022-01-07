Stop & Shop Cuts Hours

The township Stop & Shop supermarkets – like many of their other stores – are now operating under reduced hours, partly due to the impact of Covid-19.

The stores’ operating hours are now 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

A spokeswoman for Stop & Shop said the company regularly alters its operating hours “to better align with customer demand, especially during the winter months, and to ensure a consistent customer experience across all our stores,” and that this round was partly due to the impact Covid-19 has had on its staff.

“From time to time, Stop & Shop will alter its hours of operation – or the hours of operation of specific departments – to align with seasonal shopping patterns and to better meet the needs of our customers at that time,” spokeswoman Stefanie Shuman said in an email. “The impact of the new COVID-19 variant on staffing at Stop & Shop is one of a number of factors that went into making this decision.”

Stop & Shop operates supermarkets in Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue, and two locations on Route 27.



