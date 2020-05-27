Somerset Patriots Introduce Design A Jersey Contest

Bridgewater, NJ – The Somerset Patriots have unveiled a Design A Jersey Contest that will benefit their long-time partner Hugs For Brady.

The team is asking individuals to get creative and design their very own Somerset Patriots jersey. The jersey can be any look or theme desired that will make it unique and special. Submissions will be accepted through email at patriots@somersetpatriots.com now through June 30, 2020.

Acceptable formats for submissions will be jpeg, png or pdf images.

The Somerset Patriots will select three finalists from the submissions and allow fans to vote for their favorite jersey. The winning jersey will then be announced and the creator of it will be recognized by the team.

The Somerset Patriots will take the winning design selected by the fans and produce the jerseys for an online DASH Auction with all proceeds benefiting Hugs For Brady.

“This is a very exciting promotion for us as it will give our creative fans an opportunity to come up with their own version of our jerseys,” said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. “We’ve been doing specialty jerseys for years and they’ve always been very popular. This is a unique way to expand on those by giving collectors a fresh take on our look, while raising money for the great work of Hugs For Brady.”

The creator of the selected jersey will receive a complimentary one to keep and display proudly, as well as tickets to a future Somerset Patriots game to be honored on the field with representatives from Hugs For Brady.

Hugs For Brady is dedicated to helping children with childhood cancers. Sherrie and Michael Wells started the foundation in 2009, shortly after their 13-month old son Brady was diagnosed with Non-Differentiated Acute Leukemia, a very rare form of leukemia. In 2010, Brady passed away at 23 months old, after he had bravely battled the disease for ten months. Since that time, Hugs For Brady has raised over $2,000,000 to help kids with cancer.

“We can’t let children with cancer be forgotten during this difficult time,” said Hugs For Brady Founder/Executive Director Sherrie Wells. “Our Somerset Patriots partners continued love and support gives hope to hundreds of local children and families who need it now. This fun fundraiser gives a vision of a better world, a better tomorrow for all.”

For any questions regarding the Design A Jersey Contest, please e-mail patriots@somersetpatriots.com.

