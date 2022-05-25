Somerset County Still Recovering From Ransomware Attack

Somerset County officials are releasing few details about the May 24 ransomware attack that crippled County computers.

Alternate email addresses have been assigned to “critical” County employees, such as the County Clerk, Surrogate and Sheriff, according to a press release from the County.

The County phone lines are still up, as are emergency services communications, said County spokesman Nathan Rudy.

“The facilities are open,” he said. “People can come in. There are some limitations on what we can do … recording deeds in the Clerk’s office, some things with Surrogate.”

“All services are working, recycling still being picked up, roads and bridges are being repaired,” he said.

Rudy said residents who wish to visit a County office should call ahead to m ake sure what they will ask for can be accommodated.

“That’s more for their convenience than any other reason,” he said.

Ransomware is a software that is launched into a targeted computer system which freezes that system until a monetary ransom is paid. Attacks of late have been launched against major corporations, governments and other entities.

The attack against Somerset County was launched on May 24. Rudy would not comment on the amount of money asked for in the attack.

“That’s currently under investigation by the (Somerset County) prosecutor and insurance company,” he said.

Rudy said County officials did not expect the attack to last very long.

“We don’t expect this to last terribly long, at least until the end of the week,” he said. “Obviously, the most important thing is getting the county back up and running.”

A County Commissioners meeting scheduled for May 24 was postponed until May 31.



