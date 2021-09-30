Somerset County Park Commission To Host 1770s Festival On October 3

(Photo: Somerset County Park Commission.)

Families are invited to the 1770s Festival on Oct. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Lord Stirling Manor House, located at 96 Lord Stirling Road in Basking Ridge.

Take a trip back to the 18th Century and experience what life was like in the 1770s while enjoying colonial-time festivities. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. The event will occur rain or shine.

“This is a fun and inexpensive festival for families, and it gives visitors a chance to escape the recent reality of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida,” said Somerset County Park Commission Secretary-Director Geoffrey D. Soriano. “Not only is the festival entertaining, but it’s educational too, and allows families to enjoy a day out while bonding and learning a little bit of history.”

Visitors will enjoy colonial-time re-enactments, colonial crafts and trade demos, a historical artifacts display, live colonial music, Revolutionary War militias, and a cider pressing demo.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, food and beverages will not be available. Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks. The Somerset County Park Commission reserves the right to modify social distancing rules and cancel the event if the Governor’s Executive Order is updated.

For more information about the event, contact the Somerset County Environmental Education Center at 908-722-1200, ext. 5002, or visit www.somersetcountyparks.org.Individuals with hearing or speech impairment can call the Relay Service by dialing 711.

Submitted by the Somerset County Park Commission.




