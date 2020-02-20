Self-Storage Facility Approved For Frank’s Hardware Site

Developer Paul Brown talks about his proposed self-storage facility and fast-food restaurant targeted for the Frank’s Building Supply site on Route 27.

A four-story self-storage facility targeted for the Route 27 location of Frank’s Building Supply was approved February 19 by the township Planning Board.

The board also gave preliminary approval for a proposed fast-food restaurant on the site. The developer told the board that he would return for final approval once a tenant has been identified.

The target site is also the home of Sunny’s diner. The area is bordered by Rt. 27, Kevin Apuzzio Avenue and Eugene Avenue.

The 39,000-square-foot self-storage facility will hold between 800 and 1,000 units, Paul Brown, a partner with developer Insite Property Group, told the board.

Brown appeared informally before the board in July 2019 to gauge members’ reactions to his proposal. At the time, Brown contemplated bringing a Starbucks onto the site.

Plans also call for the improvement of Myrtle Avenue to a full street. The street will also be used for an exit from the storage/fast-food restaurant site.

The self-storage facility will be open from about 8 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with limited Sunday hours, Brown told the board. He said his storage sites typically generate between 12 and 20 visits per day.

The fast food restaurant’s site was designed to have a long drive-through queue, contained in teh parking lot, the board was told. This caused concern from board member Charles Brown.

“The drive-through provides for maximum stacking with no exit if there is an emergency,” he said. “I just want to hear from teh engineer that this is safe.”

Grant Lewis, the project’s engineer, said he did not think that caused an “unsafe condition.”

“It May be a nuisance if a car breaks down and a tow truck has to get in,” he said.

The remaining board members had no objections to the plan, but one Eugene Avenue residents said she was concerned about noise and that the increased use could invite crime.



