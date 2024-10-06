Quantcast

Second Chance For Animals’ ‘Tricky Tray’ Sold Out

Added by Bill Bowman on October 6, 2024.
Saved under Animal Shelter, Community Building, General News, News-pourri, Pets

Approximately 300 people gathered at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Davidson Avenue October 5 to help Second Chance for Animals in its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Second Chance is the organization that provides the bulk of operating expenses for the Franklin Township Animal Shelter.

The event sold out weeks ago, and is one of the hottest tickets among the township’s fundraising events.

The. group hoped to raise more than $20,000, said Alicia Bottari, a member of the SCFA Board and the event’s coordinator.

Bottari said seeing the event sell out “makes me feel good” because “many more animals are going to be helped.”

Attendees, many of whom were prepared with their own supply of snacks, had many baskets of items and individual items from which to choose. The prizes were lined up against three walls in the Cultural Center’s main auditorium.

Here are some scenes from the event:



Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …