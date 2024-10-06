Second Chance For Animals’ ‘Tricky Tray’ Sold Out

Approximately 300 people gathered at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Davidson Avenue October 5 to help Second Chance for Animals in its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Second Chance is the organization that provides the bulk of operating expenses for the Franklin Township Animal Shelter.

The event sold out weeks ago, and is one of the hottest tickets among the township’s fundraising events.

The. group hoped to raise more than $20,000, said Alicia Bottari, a member of the SCFA Board and the event’s coordinator.

Bottari said seeing the event sell out “makes me feel good” because “many more animals are going to be helped.”

Attendees, many of whom were prepared with their own supply of snacks, had many baskets of items and individual items from which to choose. The prizes were lined up against three walls in the Cultural Center’s main auditorium.

Here are some scenes from the event:





