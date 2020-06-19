Schools Chief Gets New $230k Contract, Merit Bonus Eliminated

Schools Superintendent John Ravally on June 18 was given a renegotiated 5-year contract worth $230,000 in its first year. (File photo).

The Board of Education on June 18 approved a renegotiated contract with the schools Superintendent that gives him a hefty base salary increase while eliminating merit bonuses.

Under the new five-year contract, Ravally’s salary will be $230,573 for the 2020-21 school year, $235,184 for the 2021-22 school year, $239,888 for the 2022-23 school year, $244,686 for the 2023-24 school year and $249,580 for the 2024-25 school year.

The contract, which takes effect on July 1, is the second renegotiated contract schools Superintendent John Ravally has been given since his original five-year deal struck in 2015.

Ravally was ending the third year of a five-year deal he worked out in 2017. His base salary under that contract was $196,584, and he was due for a 2 percent raise on July 1.

In creating this new contract, the board eliminated merit bonuses and folded in what Ravally usually earns in those yearly bonuses during his time in the district.

Last August, the board approved a merit bonus package worth about $29,000 for Ravally.

The new contract was also meant to bring Ravally’s salary in line with those of superintendents in similar districts in Somerset and Middlesex counties, said board president Nancy LaCorte.

Under the contract, Ravally gets 12 sick days yearly, and can bank unused sick days for a payoff upon retirement, up to $15,000.

Ravally also gets 22 vacation days, 10 days of which can be carried into the next year but must be used by that year’s end. Ravally also gets 14 vacation days and three personal days each year.

“I want to thank the community and board for their continued support,” Ravally said after the vote approving his contract. “I look forward to many more productive years together.”

“We are very blessed to have a fantastic team of people and led by a great leadership team and led by an even better leader,” board president Nancy LaCorte said.

Board member Ed Potosnak, who was the board president when Ravally was first hired, praised Ravally for “how much he lifts up the staff and students and faculty, all the folks working in our schools.”

“There’s just so many great things that are happening, and the way that he highlights that is something I’m personally very appreciative of,” Potosnak said. “I look forward to working with you, you bring a ton to the district. You always put your best foot forward and always smile through the most difficulty situations.”

Board member Michelle Shelton said Ravally is “such a dynamic leader, someone who clearly understands how to operate a district. I do want to commend Dr. Ravally for being so approachable and so insightful with hjs educational insights.”

Board member Michael Smith said he was “so glad that John is going to stick around for a few more years to help lead the district.”



