School Referendum Work Declared Finished And $3 Million Under Budget

Claremont Elementary School was the capstone project in the $85 million school referendum passed in 2014. (Photo: Franklin Township schools.)

Work on the $85 million school referendum passed in 2014 has been completed, Board of Education prescient Nancy LaCorte said on July 22.

The keystone of the work, which began in 2015, was the construction of Claremont Elementary School.

“All the projects, including the building of Claremont Elementary School, the necessary additions and repairs on the other buildings to facilitate the grade configuration, are done,” LaCorte said.

We made sure in the referendum that every single building was touched,” she said. “Every one had something, and that was really important.”

Renovations and additions at the various school buildings were necessitated by the district’s realignment into seven K-5 schools, two 6-8 middle school campuses and the current 9-12 high school.

Not only are the projects done, but they came in well under budget, LaCorte said.

“We are approximately $3 million under budget, which is awesome,” she said. “Many thanks to (schools Superintendent) Dr Ravally, (board administrator) John Toth, to everyone in the business office, to all of our staff who worked through the referendum.”

“It was hard to manage all those projects at once, but we did it, and kudos to everyone for doing a fantastic job,” LaCorte said.

“Now John Toth is working to refinance the debt on this project, which will the save the district money in the interest costs,” she said.



