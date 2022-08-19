School District Looking For Special Ed, World Language Teachers

School district officials are confident they will have enough world language and special education teachers by the time school starts in September. (File photo.)

With the start of the 2022-23 school year looming, district officials are looking to “plan B” to fill some teaching spots.

As of August 19, there were about 41 teaching positions open in the district, which amounts to about 4 percent of the total teaching staff, district spokeswoman Mary Clark said.

Students report to school on September 7. Teachers’ first day is September 1.

“Of those vacancies a large percentage are in the special education area, followed by the world language area,” Clark said in an email.

Schools Superintendent John Ravally said that this is not a new problem, nor is it special to the district.

“Finding new, qualified candidates, with the proper certification in areas such as secondary special education is a challenge for many districts,” he said.

School districts across the country are coming up with ways to deal with what is in some cases severe teacher shortages.

Some schools are not offering specific classes due to not having anyone to teach them.

Some districts have cut the school week to four days.

There are also reports of states allowing college students or military veteran to teach, regardless of whether they have any teaching experience.

The situation has not reached that level in Franklin, officials say.

“The district continues to actively recruit permanent teachers to fill vacant positions and continues to place long term substitute teachers to address the void,” Clark said.



