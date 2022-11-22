School Board Honors SGS/HMS Players Volunteers, Director

Terri Seggio gestures as she speaks about the volunteers who helped her put on theatre productions at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus.

Volunteers who helped bring to life the many plays and musicals presented by the SGS/HMS Players over the past two decades were honored at the November 17 Board of Education meeting.

Leading the list of honorees was Terri Seggio, a teacher and one of the theatre company’s founders, who also served as director of the productions. Seggio is on a leave of absence this year.

The Board passed a resolution stating that the volunteers have “built a legacy that continues today for the students at both the Sampson G. Smith and Hamilton Campuses of Franklin Middle School.”

Seggio first created a program at Conerly Road School, where she was hired by then-principal and now Board of Education member Bill Grippo.

Seggio followed Grippo to Sampson G. Smith Intermediate School when he was transferred, and a theatre program was started there, as well.

“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to teach and direct for the past 23 years,” Seggio said.

Speaking to the volunteers who showed up at the Board meeting, Seggio said, “There are no words to adequately express the gratitude and love in my heart. You are all the foundation of this program, and the village it was built on.”

“Each of you created an inviting and kind space here year after year for new parents who want to come and join us, and make the magic for the kids because like (schools Superintendent) Dr. Ravally says, it’s all about the kids, and that’s why we do it,” she said.

“You helped your children grace the stage with their presence and their beautiful talent year after year, and for this, I am forever grateful for every one of you who have done so many things for me and the children,” Seggio said.

“I tell my students every year that the greatest gift you can give anyone is to give back,” she said. “All of you are shining examples to your children, because that’s what you’ve done, you’ve shown them what community service looks like, you’ve shown them what giving with your hearts looks like, and they will grow up and they will go out and they will do the same thing.”

Speaking of the volunteers, Board president Nancy LaCorte said, “These are people who always make us want to say thank you and applaud.”

Grippo called the day he met Seggio “One of the milestones of 44 years” that he was employed by the school district.

“She gravitated to that theater and wanted to build a production company for the intermediate school at Sampson,” he said. “We came up with a logo for the school … Reach for the Stars. We had no idea when we said reach for the stars that Terri Seggio, and you, the parent community, would build a community of stars of students.”

“Terri was a beacon to this program,” Grippo said. “Terri was a role model for hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of kids, that I witnessed from the first show to the end.”

“But besides working her magic with the kids, Terri was able to build you, the community,” he said. “This is a real blessing in Franklin Township.”

Aside from Seggio, the volunteers who were honored were:

Alex Stefaniak

Alvin Jowers

Alyssa Chin

Amy Rice

Ann Marie Hill

Anne Leong

Annie Heimburg

Bill Connell

Bill Griffith

Bill Grippo

Brandi Evans

Cara Holzer

Chris Schwarz

Clark Graham

Claudine Gillooly

Dana Laselva

Diane Carter

Dipesh Patel

Doreen Healy

Doug Carnaval

Eddie Aiello

Edwin Leong

Emily Russoniello

Eva M. Nagy

Furnen Escher

George Wade

Jackie Erel

Jeff Heimburg

Jeff Maskall

Kathy Proctor

KC Patel

Kevin McCarthy

Kim Silva

Laura Moley

Lenise Owen

Linda Stadler

Nancie Bullen

Nick DiMeglio

Nikkii Tatum

Noel Piercy

Parul Patel

Pat Shea

Phil Seggio

Ray Holzer

Rebecca Parone

Robyn DiMeglio

Sabina Shea

Sandra Garcia

Scott Glassen

Shawn Czech

Susan McCarthy

Suzanne Wade

Ted Mandalakis

Torri Kowalsky

Tracey Donaldson

Willie Chang





