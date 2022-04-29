Quantcast

School Board Approves Budget, Slight Tax Cut For Some

Added by Bill Bowman on April 29, 2022.
Saved under Board of Education, Featured
The school district’s assistant superintendent for business, Jonathan Toth, reviews the budget with the school board at the April 28 meeting.

The $176 million Fiscal Year 2023 budget approved April 28 by the Board of Education contains good news for some township property owners.

A $1.4 billion increase in the township’s total property valuation – from $11,094,767,831 to $12,524,680,778 – has resulted in a slight decrease of the tax rate per $100 of assessed valuation from $1.39 to $1.25.

That means the owner of property with the average assessed value of $392,297 will have a 2022 tax bill of $4,920.71, down $18.76 from last year’s bill of $4,939.47.

Board business administrator Jonathan Toth said that owners of homes whose value is greater than the township average may end up paying slightly more in school taxes.

The budget approved by the Board on April 28 has some slight modifications from the budget discussed at the Board’s March 17 meeting.

The total tax levy is up $2,961,928, from Fiscal Year 2022’s $148,096,382 to Fiscal Year 2023’s $151,058,310.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!