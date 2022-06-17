School Board Appoints New District Guidance Supervisor

Quiyon Peters is the school district’s new K-12 counselor supervisor.

The Board of Education once again reached into the district to fill a top supervisory post, tapping an eight-year veteran to be the new Supervisor of School Counseling.

Quiyon Peters, currently a guidance counselor at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus, will start her new $105,000-a-year position on July 1. She was appointed at the Board’s June 16 meeting.

Peters told the Board that she was “elated but humbled to serve in this capacity.”

“To my amazing village of family, friends and colleagues, you know my journey and I sincerely appreciate the support you have provided and will continue to provide as I embark in this new place within my career,” she said.

The role of a creative leader, Peters said, “is not to have all the ideas, it’s to create a culture where everyone can have ideas and feel valued. This will be my mantra as I lead a dynamic team of school counselors in our service to the students, families and all stakeholders in support of the Franklin Township Public Schools.”

Prior to joining the district in 2014, Peters was an elementary school counselor in Essex County for eight years.

She has also worked for the Arc of Union County and Youth Consultation Services.



