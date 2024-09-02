Quantcast

Report Of Gunfire On Franklin Boulevard Under Investigation

Township police are investigating a gunfire report on Franklin Boulevard.

Police received a call about gunfire on Franklin Boulevard between Matilda and Baier avenues at around 1:15 a.m. September 1.

Responding police reported that “evidence” of several gunshot rounds was found at the scene.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sammy Hernandez (Sammy.hernandez@franklinnj.gov) at 732-873-5533 extension 3154; or anonymously at 732-873-5533 x7277 or anonymousFTPD@franklinnj.gov.

