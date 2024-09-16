RCDCU Ride To Fight Prostate Cancer Set For September 21

RIDING FOR CHARITY – The annual RCDCU fundraising ride for prostate cancer awareness is set to kick off on September 21 at the Township Community/Senior Center. (File photo.)

The annual RCDCU Bike-A-Thon to fight prostate cancer is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 21.

The bike-a-thon’s start and finish is at the Franklin Township Community/Senior Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

The ride features several routes:

10-Mile Ride—The Robert “Cozy” Merrits Memorial Ride

This ride is in memory of the late board member Robert “Cozy” Merrits. This ride takes you through the streets of Franklin neighborhoods out into open space.

A Rest Station is setup at the Community Baptist Church, 211 DeMott Lane.

30-Mile Ride

The 30-mile ride takes you through neighborhoods, Colonial Park, and landmarks riding along parts of the Delaware Raritan Canal through open land space. A Rest Station is setup in Colonial Park parking lot D area and at the Griggstown Fire Station #35 1037 Canal Road, Princeton.

50-Mile Ride

This ride is for the seasoned rider. The route follows the beginning of the 30-mile route continuing along the Delaware Raritan Canal through parts of Rocky Hill into Kingston. Rest Stops are located in Colonial Park- parking Lot D area and at the Griggstown Fire Station #35 1037 Canal Road.

There is also a 3-mile walk ride, which is laid out along a paved path leaving from the community center walking along DeMott Lane to the Quail Brook Park on New Brunswick Road and return back to the community center.

The registration fee for the 50- and 30-mile rides is $45. The fee for the 10-mile ride is $35, and for the 3-mile ride/walk, $15,

Helmets must be worn at all times during the ride.

For more information, call (732) 846-1380, or email rcdcubike@gmail.com.



