RCDCU Ride For Prostate Cancer Research To Be Virtual
The annual Renaissance Cyclists Defeating Cancer United “Bike to Fight Prostate Cancer” will be held virtually on September 19 and 20.
Money raised by the ride, which offers cyclists 10-, 30- and 50-mile routes through the township and its environs, will be donated to the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.
This is the 13th year the ride has been run, and the first virtual event.
Participants can ride on either day, and are encouraged to take pictures and send them to rcdcubike@gmail.com or on the RCDCU Facebook page.
To register, click www.Active.com or www.rcdcubike.com.
All participants will receive a certificate and a 2.5-inch medal.