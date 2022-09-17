RCDCU Cyclists Ride Again For Prostate Cancer Research

Just about 200 cyclists and walkers showed up at the Franklin Township Senior/Community Center September 17 for the annual Renaissance Cyclists Defeating cancer United charity bike-a-thon.

The RCDCU event has been going on for 15 years – with some time off for the Covid pandemic – and has raised more than $31,000 for prostate cancer awareness.

Offered were a 3-mile walk and rides of 10, 30 and 50 miles.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was there and spoke to Shirley and Dave Spruill, the event’s organizers:

Here are some scenes from the day:





