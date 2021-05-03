Quail Brook Senior Center Releases Virtual May Schedule

Classes and programs will not be held on Memorial Day Holiday (May 31).

Zoom Guidelines

Unless otherwise specified, residents who are age 60 and above can join any of the Zoom programs listed in this schedule even if they are not a client at the center hosting the Zoom program.

Zoom Activity Release Forms

Participants are required to obtain and complete an Activity Release Form from the senior center they regularly attend. After submitting the form to that center, participants will receive an email with information about all Zoom classes and programs listed in this schedule. All programs are FREE for registered members!

Zoom Tutorial and Registration

Learn how to use Zoom or sign-up for a virtual tour, at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us. To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us.

The 2021 national theme for Older American’s Month is “Communities of Strength.” Celebrate the strength of older adults and the power of connection and engagement to build strong communities. Let’s honor older adults who have built resilience and strength through their successes, failures, joys and difficulties.



Virtual Programs and Classes for All Senior Center Clients

May 3-7

May 3, 11 a.m. – Better Hearing, Better Speech, Better Communications with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Celebrate Older American’s Month and join this program to learn more about the importance of hearing – one of the five senses that declines during the aging process. In this program, participants will learn about the anatomy of hearing, discuss the symptoms of hearing loss how it can impact one’s life, and talk about treatment options. Having healthy hearing can improve one’s quality of life including relationships both personal and professional. It also supports mental health, brain fitness, and reduces stress and anxiety. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 3, 12 p.m. – “When Do You Need the County Surrogate?” by Bernice “Tina” Jalloh, Somerset County Surrogate. What exactly is a County Surrogate? Meet the newly elected Surrogate Bernice “Tina” Jalloh, who will explain the function of the Surrogate’s Office and will also answer participants’ questions about their life-planning documents, and what role the Surrogate’s Office plays in the process. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 3, 2:30 p.m. – “Memory Loss as We Age: What are the Warning Signs of Dementia You Can’t Afford to Ignore” by Tony Dearing. Join Tony for his discussion about memory loss and the warning signs that should not be ignored. Tony will tell his story about his mother who was affected by the disease and shares the knowledge that learned from his experience. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.

May 3, 5 p.m. – “COVID-19: An Informative Workshop” by Alejandra Bolanos & EmpowerU, M.D. candidates, Class of 2022. Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Learn important information about COVID-19 in this pilot project that was developed by RWJ medical students for Somerset County seniors. Listen to physicians and healthcare professionals who have vast knowledge about the virus. To register, call the Quail Brook Senior Wellness Center at 732-563-4213, or email AgingQuailBrook@co.somerset.nj.us. This pilot project is part of the EmpowerU curriculum at RWJ-Medical School. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 4, 11 a.m. – The Power of Connection. Focus on YOU and let others get to know you in this “Senior Spotlight,” program by answering the following five questions before the event: 1. How long have you been a participant at the center? 2. What are your favorite activities? 3. What do you like best about attending the center? 4. How do you stay connected when not at the center? 5. If you could add anything to our schedule, what would it be? Call to register by April 29, at 908-204-3435. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

May 4, 2 p.m. – Singing for Smiles in May. Forget the April Showers and embrace May Flowers! Enjoy this musical venue of talented and diverse students who, through song and music, will salute Armed Services Day/Memorial Day, Cinco de Mayo, the season of spring, and Mother’s Day! Sing along to your favorite tunes to kick off May. Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 4, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation, which will help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase one’s attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.



May 5, 10 a.m. – “Alpheus, the King of Somerset County (Practice Reading)” by Tim Bosworth Inspired by Somerset County seniors, this play pays homage to Older American’s Month when senior thespians will bring a fictitious Somerset County family to life by intertwining the realities of the pandemic with the emotional journey faced by each family member. This is a dramatic telling about the emotions that arise in times of crisis such as resilience, strength, success, failure, joy, frustration, and hope, which can help others continue their journey. This is a practice run-through before the play is debuted on Zoom when it will be presented to three local rehabilitation centers on May 12, May 19, and May 26. Everyone is welcome. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 5, 11 a.m. – “Avoiding Senior Scams” by Somerset County Sheriff Darrin Russo. Learn how to protect yourself from costly scams that are usually directed at older people. In this presentation, Sheriff Russo will share general senior safety tips about how to protect oneself from the phone, email, or snail-mail scams. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 5, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

May 6, 11 a.m. – Strengthening Communities Through Music by Andrew Lobby. Join Andrew to celebrate Older American’s Month while he shares his love of music in a guitar and vocal performance of popular songs. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

May 7, 11 a.m. – Conrad Magic. Laugh and enjoy Conrad Cologne’s show that combines arts including magic, balloon twisting and soap bubbles. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

May 7, 2:45 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that brain games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

May 10-14

May 10, 11 a.m. – “Grow Green and Breathe Clean” by Brianna Esteves, Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) biology student. Green up your home and your health! Transform your home interior into an environmentally green home by using plants as a natural filter to help purify the air you breathe. Certain plants can help remove toxins that are emitted by furniture, carpet, upholstery, window treatments and electronics. Learn about the unique chemistry of these detoxifying plants This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 10, 12 p.m. – Spring Rhyme Showcase with ICE Production Network. Enjoy this virtual performance, presented by students from Edison who will sing, play instruments, and have a cooking demo. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 10, 1 p.m. – Radio CHP by John Fitzpatrick. Enjoy this eclectic, interesting, sometimes humorous, and life-affirming, radio-style program that will transport listeners out of the present to wherever the music goes. John Fitzpatrick will be the host and DJ of this live radio-style program, which will include the greatest music from the 18th to the 21st century. He will also provide context and commentary on the music that is played. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.



May 10, 2:30 p.m. – Pun & Games with Donna & Denise. Join the fun with puns. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough & Montgomery Senior Center.

May 11, 11 a.m. – The Fundamentals of Watercolors with Debbie Perez, Artist. Learn the basics of how to paint with watercolors including techniques such as color theory, and the proper use of paper and brushes. Participants should obtain a basic comfort level by the end of this class. This class is for beginners and should be taken before the July 19 Watercolors class, which will be taught by Debbie and hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater. Reservations are required by May 4. All supplies will be provided and can be either picked up at the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge or can be mailed to the participant’s home. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge

May 11, 3 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and helping to improve short-term memory skills. Participants can use the gameboard on their screen. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 12, 11 a.m. – The Golden Age of Musicals (Part 2) by Sam & Candy Caponegro, film historians. Enjoy your favorite film musicals with clips from “Oklahoma,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Gentleman Prefer Blondes,” “Kiss Me Kate,” and more big hits from the 1950s as Sam and Candy Caponegro provide commentary. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 12, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

May 12, 2:30 p.m. – Sing-Along and Play Along with Pete McCarty & Denise Crowley. Join Pete and Denise for an hour of fun, singing and playing the ukulele. During this program, there will be an emphasis on promoting self-confidence and creating an environment where everyone can be themselves. Videos showing the lyrics to family-friendly songs will be displayed so that everyone can participate. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Wellness Center.

May 13, 11 a.m. – “Life Begins at 70; A Correction – Life Really Begins at 80” by Cynthia Riggs, an author. Join Cynthia Riggs who proves that you are never too old. Ms. Riggs is a geologist who taught at the Annapolis Sailing School while living on a 44-foot houseboat for twelve years and also operated the Chesapeake Bay Ferry Boat Company. Later, she wrote the “Martha’s Vineyard” mystery series and the guidebook “Victoria Trumbull’s Martha’s Vineyard.” She started writing the series at 68-years old while earning her M.F.A., at Vermont College. At the age of 82, she married a boyfriend from 62 years in the past. Don’t miss a chance to listen to the exciting adventures of this 89-years young storyteller. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

May 14, 2:45 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that brain games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.



May 17-21

May 17, 10 a.m. – Self Defense for Seniors by Paul Kilduff, karate black belt & fitness instructor, Golden Rule Karate & Fitness. Learn how to avoid dangerous situations, and how to protect and defend yourself against an attacker. It’s never too late to learn self-defense. ** A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. The registration deadline is May 10. To register call 908-203-6101. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

May 17, 11 a.m. – “Oral Health” presented by the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy, and Aging Research. Do you neglect your oral health? This program will delve into the complexities of oral health and explain how poor oral health can negatively impact one’s quality of life. The health benefits gained from implementing and maintaining good oral practices are an important part of overall wellness and essential to one’s emotional well-being, especially in older adults. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 17, 12 p.m. – “Mindful & Intuitive Eating” by Sigrid Solis, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn how mindful eating can help you stay healthier. Find out the simple steps to help you implement mindful eating habits so that you don’t fall into the “mindless” eating trap of eating when you are bored or sad. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 17, 2:30 p.m. – “Preventing Dementia: Five Ways to Keep Our Mind Sharp as We Age” by Tony Dearing. Learn five ways to keep the mind sharp while aging, such as healthy eating, lifelong learning, exercise and socialization to prevent or delay memory-related issues and cognitive decline. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.

May 17, 5 p.m. – Target on Specific/Chronic Medical Conditions Workshop by Alejandra Bolanos & EmpowerU, M.D. candidates, Class of 2022, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Be a part of this medical pilot program that was created specifically for Somerset County seniors. Panelists who have had experience with a variety of medical conditions will discuss various chronic medical conditions in an open platform. Medical students will ask the panelists questions about their experiences. This interactive participation will be used as a learning tool by the medical students. To register, please call the Quail Brook Senior Center at 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuailBrook@co.somerset.nj.us. This pilot project segment was developed for the EmpowerU curriculum at RWJ-Medical School and in conjunction with Older American’s Month with 2021. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 18, 1 p.m. – Learn to Draw Birds with Nadeen. Bring a pencil and paper to learn how to draw a bird by using practical drawing techniques. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

May 18, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation, which will help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 19, 11 a.m. – “What Can the Office on Aging & Disability Services Do for You?” by Laurie Roome, eldercare specialist, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. How can we help? You may be surprised! Join Laurie Roome to find out about the numerous services that the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services provides. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 19, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

May 19, 2:30 p.m. – Sing-Along and Play Along with Pete McCarty & Denise Crowley. Join Pete and Denise for an hour of fun singing and playing the ukulele. During this program, there will be an emphasis on promoting self-confidence and creating an environment where everyone can be themselves. Videos showing the lyrics to family-friendly songs will be displayed so that everyone can participate. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Wellness Center.

May 20, 11 a.m. – “Aging Myths versus Facts” by Monica Townsend, COPSA Institute for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders, Rutgers Co-op Extension. Learn the truth about aging gracefully as Monica debunks the myths about getting older. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

May 21, 11 a.m. – May Jeopardy. Test your knowledge about the month of May in this game that is based on “Jeopardy.” Join us for this especially fun version of the popular television game show.This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

May 21, 2:45 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

May 24-28

May 24, 11 a.m. – “1963” by Even Weiner. Join this program and reflect on historical events such as Martin Luther King delivers his “I’ve Got A Dream” speech, the Vietnam war was raging, Beatlemania, there were coup d’états in the Middle East, the Cold War and Space Race continued, and JFK was assassinated. There will be a Q&A period at the end of the presentation. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 24, 1 p.m. – Radio CHP by John Fitzpatrick. Enjoy this eclectic, interesting, sometimes humorous, and life-affirming, radio-style program that will transport listeners out of the present to wherever the music goes. John Fitzpatrick will be the host and DJ of this live radio-style program, which will include the greatest music from the 18th to the 20th century. He will also provide context and commentary on the music that is played. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.

May 26, 11 a.m. – Spring Piano Recital. The Jess Aggabao Music Studio. Celebrate Somerset County’s Older American’s Month with Somerset County performers who will be playing music from the classical years and musical hits of today in this joyful pre-recorded performance. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.

May 26, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

May 27, 11 a.m. – “Virtual Rainforest” by Monica Juhasz, Somerset County Park Commission. Take a trip to the tropics of the Costa Rican rainforest. Find out what makes a two-toed sloth different from a three-toed sloth, what a three-wattled bellbird mustache looks like and many other fascinating facts. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.



May 28, 11 a.m. – “Gillette on Hillsborough.” Greg Gillette. Celebrate Hillsborough’s 250th birthday and learn about the township’s history from Greg Gillette, a premier local blogger, who will discuss Central New Jersey’s history and news as well as introduce local talent and provide community resources. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

May 28, 12 p.m. – “A Taste of Scotland” by David Goodwillie. Whet your appetite for the exotic with David when he provides the history, traditions, culture, and legends of Scotland. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.

May 28, 2:45 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that brain games may help sharpen certain thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

Virtual Exercise Classes Open to All Senior Center Clients

NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. This class is an excellent opportunity to increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us .This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 1 p.m. – The Regime Exercise Class with Allyson. Get a head-to-toe workout when using intervals of weights, stretching and aerobic movements, which will lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation and can help with weight loss. These exercises can also help lower the risk of falls and increase the ability to accomplish daily activities. Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. Monday – Upper Body Routine, Wednesday – Mid Section Routine, Friday – Lower Body Routine. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. To register please call 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuailbrook@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

Mondays, 2 p.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This is an ongoing exercise program for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email Grieco@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

May 3, 10 & 17, 1 p.m. – Chair Exercises with Nadeen. Join Nadeen for fun chair exercises that will help increase blood circulation, flexibility and strengthen one’s muscles. Participants can sit in a chair or stand to practice these exercises. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-753-9440 or email HrevnackDickey@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.



Virtual Exercise Classes Open to All Senior Center Clients

NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This is an ongoing exercise program for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email Grieco@co.somerset.nj.us . This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas.Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore India. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being and reduce stress in your life through the practice of yoga and meditation. Participants should wear comfortable clothing that will allow for movement. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.

May 6, 10:45 a.m. – TLC (Tender Loving Care) Chair Exercise with Allyson. Unite the mind and body and restore the spirit with Allyson. In this class, participants will practice slow, deliberate and graceful stretching movements with integrated deep breathing while seated in a chair. Wear comfortable clothing. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuailbrook@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Quail Brook Senior Center.



