Quail Brook Senior Center March Schedule

625 New Brunswick Rd.

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-231-7312

Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

OOA&DS Satellite Office Opportunity, Adalin Ball, M.S.W., eldercare educator, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services. Adalin will be at the center on the third Wednesday of the month, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. This month she will be at the center on March 18 to assist residents with their questions about the programs and services that are offered by the Office on Aging & Disability Services. Adalin is available to meet one-on-one as requested.

State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) – State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). A counselor will be available to provide FREE help to New Jersey Medicare beneficiaries who have problems, or questions about their health benefits. SHIP is a statewide program sponsored by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services. Call 732-563-4213 to schedule an appointment.

2020 Census Assistance, Adalin Ball, M.S.W., eldercare educator, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday, March 18, the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services will be at the center to assist residents with completing the U.S. Census survey. Join other center members for breakfast (or lunch), bring a friend and be counted! It’s important to fill out the census. Accurate information that is gathered by the census can better determine what resources and funding will be delegated to your community. **Bring your Census ID number that was mailed to you. Please make reservations for lunch on the previous business day, prior to 10 a.m.

· 9 to 10:45 a.m. Breakfast and census assistance

· 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Chair Yoga with Jade & census assistance

· 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lunch

· 12:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Census assistance

Indoor Shuffleboard – Available Monday – Friday.

Table Tennis (Ping-Pong) – Available Monday – Friday. Did you know that ping-pong (table tennis) has been an Olympic sport since 1988? Go ahead and take a shot at this fun game, and play either singles or doubles. It’s a great way to improve hand/eye coordination, concentration and agility.

A Variety of Board Games (Monopoly, Po-Ke-No, Yahtzee, Dominoes & Checkers) – Available Monday – Friday. If one of your favorite games is not listed, or if you are interested in starting a club featuring your favorite game, please inform the staff.

Bridge, Cards & Board Game Lessons with the Quail Brook Seniors & Volunteers – Thursday & Friday, 10:30 a.m. Classic games of strategy are a great opportunity for people of all skill levels to meet and socialize. Join the Quail Brook Seniors and volunteers for mind-stimulating and competitive games of Bridge, Texas Hold ‘Em,’ Monopoly, Dominoes and more!

QBC News – Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. Enjoy discussing global breaking news and current events in a stimulating Q&A session. Fellow center members will take turns researching and sharing hot topics of the day.

Healthy Bones Exercise Class with Joan Ackerman – Monday, 9:15 a.m. This is a peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals either who are at risk of having osteoporosis or have it. Exercises help improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture. Advanced registration is required. *A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and then once every year. For new participants, the price is $45. The cost includes ankle weights, a participant’s manual and the class fee. If ankle weights are not needed the price is $15. Call Caitlin Witucki at 908-704-6339 for more information.*

The Regime Exercise Class – Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 1 p.m. Get a head-to-toe workout when you use weights, and perform stretching and aerobic movements. Learn movements to help lubricate joints for flexibility and strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation – and with the proper diet, you may lose weight! These exercises can help decrease falls and increase the ability to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. Monday – Upper Body Routine; Wednesday – Mid Section Routine; Friday – Lower Body Routine. Wear comfortable and loose-fitting clothing; sneakers are required.

Continuing Art Institute with Karen Haake – Tuesday, 1 – 3 p.m. Watercolor Landscapes: Module 1 – Sketching Techniques; Module 2 – Applying Initial Washes; Module 3 – Adding Definition; Module 4 – Cast Shadows & Effects; Module 5 – Final Touch-Ups/Alterations. $10.00 fee per class includes supplies.

Functional Fitness – Thursday, 9:15 a.m. Have fun while performing cardiovascular exercises that raise your heart rate, tone muscles in the upper and lower body and strengthen your core. Improve your balance, overall agility and increase your ability to move more easily while performing everyday activities. Sneakers are required. The cost is $40 for the eight-week program; the next session begins on April 9. Register by April 1. Call 732-563-4213 for more information.

Knitting Design & Practical Lessons with Esther Fowlkes, Thursday & Friday, 10:30 a.m. Learn the method of creating colorful, artistic, and useful patterns with fabric, yarn, and two needles. This class is for beginners, experts and those who would like to brush up on their skills.

Yoga Calm with Jade Ko – Friday, 2 p.m. Yoga is considered by many as a holistic approach to health and wellness. This afternoon yoga session will include physical poses, breathwork and meditation, each with specific emphases such as alignment or relaxation. Please bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing that allows for movement. Cost is $40 for the eight-week program; the next session begins March 6. Register by March 2. Call 732-563-4213 for more information.

Line Dancing – Friday, 9:30 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Dancing is an easy way to stay healthy both mentally and physically. It’s suitable for participants with limited mobility and has been shown to increase cardiovascular and muscular strength and improve coordination and balance while participants practice certain moves.

March 2 – “Black History: The Associated Negro Press” with Lawrence Hogan, Ph.D., professor emeritus history (Union County College) & author of “Black National News Service: Claude Barnett & the Associated Negro Press,” 10:30 a.m. Listen to an amazing story about the development of a global American news service (founded in 1919: Chicago Illinois) that had correspondents, writers, reporters in all major centers represented by the black population.

March 3 – Chilly Cha Cha: Line Dance Lesson with Marilyn Magat, Sui Swala and the Quail Brook Seniors, 10:30 a.m. Step it up and learn the sequence and repeated patterns on this fun style of hot Cha Cha Cha and catchy line dance steps; for beginners, intermediate and experts alike. All are welcome to join in for the pure fun of movement and comradery!

March 10 & 31 – Body and Brain Yoga with Lucy Pagnetti, certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Learn a mind-body practice, which is the foundation for physical, mental and spiritual health. In this class, you will combine stretching, flowing-movement, deep-breathing exercises and meditation in a simple and easy-to-learn format while you develop your body’s core strength.

March 4, 18 & 24 – Chair Yoga with Jade Ko, certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Practice this gentle form of yoga using specific poses while seated in a chair, which is an effective way to improve one’s strength, flexibility, mental clarity, proprioception, and helps reduce stress.

March 4, 11, 18 & 25 – Yoga for Mental and Physical Wellness with Dr. Prabha Srinivas, 2 p.m. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being and reduce stress in your life through the practice of yoga and meditation. Please bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing that will allow for movement.

March 5 & 26 – Knitting Design Lesson & Brush Up Your Country Line Dance Lesson with Quail Brook Seniors Esther Fowlkes, Karen Jessie, Deb Gibson and Annie Evans-Mitchell, 11 a.m. Let your fingers work magic with Knitting Design Lessons or get physical with a series of line dance moves and grooves on the dance floor.

March 5, 12, 19 & 26 – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher, 10:30 a.m. Are you looking for a hearty workout? Join Zumba Gold, a class that is easy for people age 60 plus, beginners or others needing modifications to their exercise routine. Build your cardiovascular health by challenging your heart and exercising the muscles of your hips, legs, and arms using fun, energetic and rhythmic moves. This class can be practiced while seated or standing. Please wear comfortable clothing that will allow for movement.

March 6, 13, 20 & 27 – “Happiness Happens: A Concert of Voice & Instruments” with Noel Javier, music professor/teacher, 10:30 a.m. Join the Quail Brook seniors to form a new musical group. The goal is to perform a musical venue on May 8, in honor of the Older Americans Act 2020: “Make Your Mark.”

March 9 – “RideWise in Somerset County” by Linda Rapacki, marketing manager, Ridewise Inc., 10:30 a.m. Get on board and join this transportation workshop to learn how to navigate Somerset County by bus, rail and train. Find out about transportation schedules, application for New Jersey Transit-Reduced Fare Card, Somerset County Para-Transit Guide/application and a lesson about the actual and practical use of available transportation methods.

March 10 & 17 – “AARP Smart Driver Seminar,” 1 – 4 p.m. Complete both days of this two-part driver education program that promotes safe driving, and receive a discount on your car insurance. Attendees must complete both days. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Fees must be paid on the day of the first class with a check or money order. To reserve your spot, please call 908-203-6101.

March 11 – Ageless Grace Fitness Program with Roz Gerken, certified ageless grace educator, 10:30 a.m. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which is the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. This program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain (i.e. strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination and kinesthetic thinking). The program is intended for people of all abilities with participants being thoroughly engaged while seated in a chair.

March 12 – “St. Patrick’s Cookies” with Kim Minerley, community liaison, Rehab at River’s Edge, 11 a.m. Join an artistic and interpretive workshop where you will transform gingerbread cookies into St. Patrick’s Day symbols. Please do not be fooled by the word cookie! In addition to being tasty, cookies provide positive health benefits.

March 12 – Center closes for staff in-service at 1 p.m. (after lunch service).

March 16 – Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? 10:30 a.m. We dare you to step up to the podium and put your smarts on the line to determine if you are smarter than a fifth-grader! With fun, laughter and teamwork at stake, we will attempt to answer trivia questions from elementary school. As a group effort to test your memory-retention.

March 17 – “Heart Health for Women” by Audrey Taffet, Manager, Adult Day Center, Atlantic Health System, Visiting Nurse Association, 10:30 a.m. The direction of this program is to provide information to help you make a difference in your own life through learning what to eat, how to identify/manage health issues, get the facts on aspirin and know your medications.

March 17 – “La Fheile Padraig: The Festival of Patrick” with Paul Elwood, Musician, 10:30 a.m. This program of Irish traditional music (ceilithe) will make you think you are really in Ireland.

March 19 – Astrology Awareness: Tarot Reading” with Jillian McDonough, college student, Monmouth University, 11 a.m. Learn about tarot cards, the imagery, symbolism and story.

March 23 – “Hear Today, Gone Tomorrow!” by Wayne Roorda, hard of hearing specialist, New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 10:30 a.m. What did you say? In this seminar, you will learn about the services, programs, assistive listening and general assistive devices that are available in New Jersey (i.e. Live Transcribe & Android Phones, Hot Spot, etc.).

March 25 – State Theatre New Jersey Presents George Meyer, violinist and composer, a Center of Musical Excellence Young Artist, and artist-in-residence, 10:30 a.m. Join fellow center members to welcome Mr. Meyer who has exquisite talent! A native of Nashville, Tennessee, George holds degrees from Harvard College and the Juilliard School.



