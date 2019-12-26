Quail Brook Senior Center Announces January Schedule

625 New Brunswick Rd.

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-231-7312

Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



OOA&DS Satellite Office Opportunity, Adalin Ball, M.S.W., eldercare educator, Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services, third Wednesday of the month, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Adalin will be at the center on Jan. 22, to answer questions about the Office on Aging & Disability Service. She will also provide, assistance and support as needed. Adalin will be available to meet one-on-one as requested.



State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) – State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). A counselor will be available to provide FREE help to New Jersey Medicare beneficiaries who have problems, or questions about their health benefits. SHIP is a statewide program sponsored by the New Jersey

Department of Health and Senior Services. Call 732-563-4213 to schedule an appointment.



A Variety of Board & Card Games (Monopoly, Po-Ke-No, Yahtzee, Dominoes & Checkers) – Available Monday – Friday. If one of your favorite games is not listed, or if you are interested in starting a club featuring your favorite game, please inform the staff.



Bridge, Cards & Board Game Lessons with Quail Brook Seniors & Volunteers – Thursday & Fridays 10:30 a.m. Classic games of strategy are a great opportunity for people of all skill levels to meet and socialize. Join the Quail Brook Seniors and volunteers for mind-stimulating and competitive

games of Bridge, Texas Hold ‘Em,’ Monopoly, dominoes and more! If you would like to play a game that is not listed and/or if you are interested in starting a club featuring the game of your choice, please inform the staff.



Indoor Shuffleboard – Available Monday – Friday.



Table Tennis (Ping-Pong) – Available Monday – Friday. Did you know that ping-pong (table tennis) has been an Olympic sport since 1988? Go ahead and take a shot at this fun game, and play either singles or doubles. It’s a great way to improve hand/eye coordination, concentration and agility.

Healthy Bones Exercise Class with Joan Ackerman – Monday, 9:15 a.m. This is a peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals either who are at risk of having osteoporosis or have it. Exercises help improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture. Advanced registration is

required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and then once every year. For new participants, the price is $45. The cost includes ankle weights, a participant’s manual and the class fee. If ankle weights are not needed the price is $15. Call Caitlin Witucki at 908-704- 6339 for more information.



QBC News – Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. Enjoy discussing global breaking news and current events in a stimulating Q&A session. Fellow center members will take turns researching and sharing hot topics of the day.



The Regime Exercise Class – Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 1 p.m. Get a head-to-toe workout when you use weights, and perform stretching and aerobic movements. Learn movements to help lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation – and with the proper diet, you may lose weight! These exercises can help decrease falls and increase the ability to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with

or without hand weights. Monday – Upper Body Routine; Wednesday – Mid Section Routine and Friday – Lower Body Routine. Wear comfortable and loose-fitting clothing; sneakers are required.



Mindful Meditation and Breathing Techniques – Monday, 2 – 3 p.m. with Dr. Prahba Srinivas. Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore, India. Learn how to improve your breathing techniques through mindful-meditation. Most people who

rush through the day take short shallow breaths. Learning how to breathe properly can promote muscle relaxation, skeletal alignment and relieve stress. Please bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing. The cost is $40 for the eight-week program; the session begins in Feb. 24. Call 732- 563-4213 for more information.



Continuing Art Institute with Karen Haake “Face Value” – Tuesday, 1 – 3 p.m. Create facial expressions using an array of mediums. Module 1 – Pencil/colored pencil (emphasis on a realistic approach to the study of light/dark, shadows, lines, textures; Module 2 – Oil pastels (capture the

finesse of blending); Module 3 – Payne’s gray & basic watercolors (create perspective with shadows, light/dark, lines, and textures); Module 4 – Free-choice study (portrait study & self-expression completion, select your medium). $10.00 fee per class, includes supplies.



Functional Fitness – Thursday, 9:15 a.m. Have fun while performing cardiovascular exercises that raise your heart rate, tone muscles in the upper and lower body and strengthen your core. Improve your balance, overall agility and increase your ability to move more easily while performing everyday activities. Sneakers are required. The cost is $40 for the eight-week program; the next session begins on Feb. 6. Register by Jan. 27. Call 732-563-4213 for more information.



Yoga Calm with Jade Ko – Friday, 2 p.m. Take a holistic approach to health and wellness. Practice physical poses, breathwork and meditation, while aligning the body and relieving stress. Please bring a mat and wear comfortable clothing to allow for movement. Cost is $35 for the seven-week program; the next session begins Jan. 3. Register by Dec. 30. Call 732-563-4213 for more information.



Line Dancing – Friday, 9:30 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun, it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Dancing is an easy way to stay healthy both mentally and physically. It’s suitable for participants with limited mobility and has been shown to increase cardiovascular and muscular strength and improve

coordination and balance while participants practice certain moves.



Jan. 1 – Center is closed.



Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher, 10:30 a.m. Are you looking for a hearty workout? Join Zumba Gold, class that is easy for people age 60 plus, beginners or others needing modifications in their exercise routine. Zumba Gold builds cardiovascular health by challenging the

heart and exercising the muscles of the hips, legs, and arms with fun, energetic and rhythmic moves. This class can be practiced when seated in a chair or standing up. Please wear comfortable clothing that allows for dynamic movement.



Jan. 6 – “Making a Good Impressionism & Go, van Gogh!” by Michael Norris, Armchair Art Tours, former museum educator, Metropolitan Museum of Art, 10:30 a.m. Learn how French Impressionist painters rebelled against an ancient state-system of art training and created new images quivering with

energy and emotion.



Jan. 7, 14, 21 & 28 – Body and Brain Yoga with Lucy Pagnetti, certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Learn a mind-body practice that combines stretching, flowing movement, deep-breathing exercises and meditation in a simple and easy-to-learn format, which can help develop the body’s core strength and is the foundation for physical, mental and spiritual health.



Jan. 8 – “Rejuvenate & Rebalance” with Radiant Massage Therapy and Caitlin Campbell, Foothill Acres, 10:30 a.m. Step into an experience where you learn how to embrace a relaxing moment, zone into the Zen of meditation and speak the art of positive affirmation for a new you in the New Year.



Jan. 9 – Knitting Design & Practical Lessons with Esther Fowlkes, 11 a.m. This class is for beginners, experts and those wishing to brush up on their skills.



Jan. 9 – Brush up on Your Country Line Dance Lesson with Karen Jessie and Deb Gibson, Quail Brook seniors, 11 a.m. Toe tap to some catchy boot stompin’ songs, or get in line and learn the best line dance steps!



Jan. 10 – “All Aboard for Healthy Eating” by Aliz Holzman, R.D., C.S.S.D., C.D.E., ShopRite/Wakefern, 10:30 a.m. Take a fresh look at key food groups such as proteins, vegetables, fruits, grains, and dairy and learn about healthy eating patterns, so that you can get on board of the wellness train. This class is for anyone who wants to be healthier, lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. A demo and tasting are included.



Jan. 13, 27 & 29 – Chair Yoga with Jade Ko, certified yoga instructor, 10:30 a.m. Practice this gentle form of yoga using specific poses while seated in a chair, which is an effective way to improve one’s strength, flexibility, mental clarity, proprioception, and helps reduce stress.



Jan. 15 – “Higher Living Through Habit: How to Recruit Your Brain to Affect Real Change” by Anna Nowik Valerio, 10:30 a.m. Have you ever tried to achieve a goal or make a change but get frustrated and give up? Many of us have. This motivational lecture will get to the root of why it is so difficult, and discuss strategies for reaching your goals and creating your best life.



Jan. 16 – “Tango in the Night” with Donnamarie McCarthy, Great Impressions Dance & Yoga Studio, 11 a.m. Embrace an art form that relies on using correct posture while performing synchronized dance steps with a partner. Learn the dance and the history of The Tango, which originated in the regions of Argentina and Uruguay in the 1880s.



Jan. 17 – “The Civil Rights Movement: A Message through Music & Drumming” by Dave Miller, EarthMovers Drum Collective, 10:30 a.m. In this class, you will gain a multi-level approach to history as well as knowledge and insight as you sing and hand drum in honor of Martin Luther King, the leader who gave us strength and hope while we were fighting for equality and justice.



Jan. 20 – Center is closed.



Jan. 22 – A New Year Celebration: Filipino Style with the Quail Brook seniors, 10:30 a.m. Learn about the many traditions associated with New Year’s in the Philippines. Enjoy food and a clothing display.



Jan. 24 – “Armchair Travelers Presents North Vietnam” with Dorothy & Irwin Vogel, 10:30 a.m. Visit the jungles and monsoon forests of Vietnam, which has a diverse ecosystem alive with unique wildlife. “Meet” the people of Vietnam and get a glimpse of their dynamic culture and landscapes (i.e.

Cuc Phuong National Park) without ever leaving your seat.



Jan. 28 – Healthy Lifestyle through Nutrition with a registered dietitian, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Somerset, 10:30 a.m. Learn how to obtain and maintain a healthy, happy weight this year.



Jan. 30 – “Chairside Mindful Movement & Stretches” by Lori Morell, director of health & wellness, Parker, 11 a.m. Learn how to maintain a healthier body in this interactive chair-exercise program, when you will practice mindful-stretching, flexibility and a range of motion.



Jan. 31 – “Fire Safety & Burn Prevention” by Audrey Taffet, associate director, A.D.C. and private care services, Visiting Nurse Association of Somerset Hills, 10:30 a.m. In this program, older adults will learn safety tips to help prevent burns and fire-related injuries in the home.





