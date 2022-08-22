Police Log: August 15-20, 2022

08/15/2022

Criminal mischief was observed by patrol in a township park. A trash can was sprayed with graffiti by an unknown suspect(s). Repairs were estimated to be under $500.00.

A 74-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for outstanding warrants out of North Brunswick and Howell during a motor vehicle stop. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A 31-year-old Somerset man was arrested for committing thefts at his place of employment located on Somerset St. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

A resident reported the theft of a catalytic converter from her vehicle in the area of Somerset St. during the overnight hours of 08/13/22 into 08/14/22 by an unknown suspect(s). The auto part was valued at $1000.00.

A burglary to an office was reported in the area of Hempstead Dr. The two black male suspects stole computer equipment valued at $550.00 during the afternoon hours on 08/14/22 after forcing their way into the office area.

08/16/2022

A resident reported the theft of a license plate from his motorcycle while it was parked on Irvington Ave. on 08/13/22. The suspect(s) is unknown.

An apartment complex located on Hamilton St. sustained criminal mischief to the property. An unknown suspect(s) sprayed a playground and cabana with graffiti sometime between 08/12/22 and 08/16/22.

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a burglary between 08/12/22 and 08/16/22 by an unknown suspect(s). A catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked on the lot as well as a wheel barrel. The theft totaled $2,640.

A 57-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for DWI during a welfare check on JFK Blvd. She was processed and released with pending a court appearance.

08/17/2022

A resident reported criminal mischief to her vehicle while it was parked overnight on Easton Ave. An unknown suspect(s) broke her windshield wiper and deflated her tire. Damage was estimated to be $25.

A resident reported the theft of a package delivered to his doorstep in the area of Berry St. by a black male suspect during the afternoon hours. The contents were valued at $20.

A South River resident reported criminal mischief to her vehicle while it was parked at a business on Davidson Ave. during the daytime hours. The unknown suspect(s) broke her rear windshield. The damage was estimated to be $1,000.

A resident reported his motorcycle stolen from the area of Hooper St. between 08/15/22 and 08/17/22. The motorcycle was valued at $5,700. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A Piscataway resident reported his motorcycle stolen from the area of Hooper St. during the overnight hours. The motorcycle was valued at $7,250. The suspect(s) is unknown.

08/18/2022

A resident reported the theft of a bag from her front porch located on Paulina Pl. on 08/16/22 during the evening hours. The suspect, described as a light skinned male, stole the bag which contained $6,900 cash and property valued at $3,200.

08/19/2022

A resident reported the theft of his bicycle valued at $1,000 from a bike rack located on Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the bike between 07/15/22 and 08/17/22.

08/20/2022

A resident reported the theft of her cell phone while shopping at a business located on RT. 27 on 08/19/22 during the evening hours. The phone was valued at $600.00. The suspect(s) is unknown.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the early afternoon hours by a white male suspect. The suspect fled the store on a bicycle prior to police arrival with a bookbag valued at $30.00.

A 26-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for outstanding warrants out of Kearny and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office during a dispute investigation. She was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

A resident reported criminal mischief to his vehicle while it was parked at a business on RT. 27 during the early evening hours. The unknown suspect(s) smeared gum on his vehicle causing approximately $300.00 worth of damage.







