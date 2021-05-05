Planning Board Approves Warehouse, Subdivision For Library Branch

An artist’s rendering of a proposed warehouse on Cottontail Lane.

The township Planning Board on May 5 approved several applications, including one for a warehouse on Cottontail Lane and a property subdivision for a proposed township library branch.

The 100,125-square-foot warehouse targeted for current vacant land could hold one or two tenants, the Planning Board was told.

Situate don a seven-acre lot, the warehouse property will include 62 parking spots – three more than township ordinance requires – and the building’s roof will be constructed to accommodate solar panels, should teh tenant wish them, Larry Valenza, the project’s architect, told the Board.

The developer will make a payment in lieu of providing more than 500 trees on teh property.

“Warehouses are warehouses, but we’ve taken great pains to make it as attractive as possible,” the developer’s attorney, Peter Lanfrit, told the Board.

Over the objections of several area residents who called in, the Board also approved the subdivision of a plot of land adjacent to Franklin Park School.

The land was sold by the Board of Education to the township Library Board of Trustees, and is planned to be the site of a freestanding library branch.

The library currently rents space in Franklin Towne Center on Route 27.

The May 5 hearing was simply for the subdivision to create two lots. The Board of Education retains ownership of the remaining lot, and will incorporate it into the Franklin Park School campus.

Areas residents who called to oppose the subdivision said they objected mainly to losing the open space.



