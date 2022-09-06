Philadelphia Man Charged In 2020 Park Street Murder

A 33-year-old Philadelphia, Pa. man has been charged with the April 2020 murder of a Park Street man, authorities said on September 6.

The man faces charges of 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and 2nd Degree Unlawfully Disturbing Human Remains in the death of 27-year-old Duane S. Banks of Park Street, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Banks’ body was found in a wooded area near a Park Street house.

Banks’ body was found after township police received a 9-1-1 call of suspicious activity at a Park Street home at about 6:38 p.m. on April 29, 2020, according to authorities.

The suspect is being held at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, where he will remain lodged pending an extradition hearing, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



