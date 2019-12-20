Pedestrian Killed When Hit By Car On Amwell Road

Police are investigating a December 17 accident on Amwell Road that left one man dead.

Police said that the man, who was not identified pending notification of his next of kin, was trying to cross Amwell Road, near Doria Road, at around 9:35 p.m. when he was hit by a person driving a Kia Sorento.

Responding officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive, according to the FTPD press release on the accident. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

Amwell Road was closed during a joint investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team at (908) 231-7100, Officer Jose Jaime of the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau at (732) 873-5533 ext. 3143 or jose.jaime@franklinnj.gov, or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.888577tips.org or at www.scpo.net and click on either “Crime Stoppers” or “TIPS HOTLINE”. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





Your Thoughts

comments